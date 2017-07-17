Lock your doors, warn police after break-in

Keep your doors locked at all times - police have warned residents after a break-in at a house in St Alban’s Road.

The contents of a handbag were taken overnight last Monday after an intruder got into the home through an unlocked door.

A police spokesman said: “Over a third of all burglaries are through the house-holder leaving their door unlocked, we know you should be able to do this, but sadly opportunist thieves are always looking for an easy target.”

Call 101 quoting log 143 of July 10 if you have information.