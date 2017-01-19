Future of custody cells still in the balance

No decision has been made about whether the custody cells at Bridlington police station will stay open.

Reports last year suggested that the cells could close and that people needing to be locked up would be taken to Clough Road in Hull.

Mayor Cllr Liam Dealtry said at a town council meeting last night: “A source has said that the police may not press charges or arrest people if somebody is caught shoplifting something of a low amount because it is not worth taking them to Clough Road.”

But Insp Rob Cocker said there were already a range of alternatives in place for officers when dealing with such crimes.

He added there would soon be a planned temporary closure of the cells, which was affecting a number of stations, due to training purposes, but no long-term decision had been made.