Four years in a row for solicitors

A town centre solictors is celebrating after being recognised for its customer service for the fourth year in a row.

Muuray Hills in King Street has once again been awarded the national Law Society’s legal practice quality mark, Lexcel.

Assessors visited the office to check its client care and business management standards were up to scratch.

Managing director Keith Murray said: “We are very proud to have again secured the Lexcel accreditation mark for the fourth year running.

“It is the dedication of our staff to excellent client care and best practise that makes achieving Lexcel possible.”

“The accolade is awarded by the national Law Society, gaining and maintaining it is a considerable feat.

“By displaying the Lexcel mark on our letterhead we can assure clients that Murray Hills Solicitors have their best interests at heart and run an efficient, well managed practice.

“The scheme is a shining example of quality to clients.”

Murray Hills has branches in Hull and Beverley and also holds the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme accreditation.

Mr Murray added: “By achieving and maintaining both accreditations we hope to demonstrate our dedication and commitment to all of our clients.

I believe that our friendly, approachable and professional staff enables us to meet the individual needs of our clients.”