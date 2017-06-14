Four jailed for theft from hospital

Four men have been jailed after stealing nitrous oxide from Bridlington Hospital.

The group, who were all from Aldershot in Hampshire, admitted thefts from 32 hospitals around the country, and were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Benjamin Marett, 27, Mark Fosh, 29, and James McNeill, 28, were all jailed for three years after pleading guilty to the offences. Nicholas Macdonald, 24, was sent to prison for 18 months.

In June 2015, 12 bottles of nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, were taken.

The vehicle the men used in the thefts was captured on CCTV which led to the police to the suspects.

Humberside Police detectives worked with Durham Constabulary who carried out the full investigation and the four men were charged with numerous offences of conspiracy to burgle, conspiracy to steal, and theft.

The group not only targeted hospitals across the UK, but they carried out numerous other offences whilst committing burglaries, ranging from theft from vehicles to making off without payment from hotels and service stations.