Duo jailed after stealing £24,000 of goods and selling them on eBay

A warehouse manager who stole designer leather goods from his employer and a woman who sold them through her children’s eBay accounts have been jailed.

Mark Johnson, 47, of Windsor Crescent, Bridlington, was jailed for 12 months after admitting the theft goods valued at £24,242 from 7 Vision Ltd in Driffield.

His accomplice Helen Parsons, 53, of Beaulieu Court, Bridlington, was jailed for 15 months after admitting handling stolen goods, fraud and an offence under the proceeds of crime act.

A court heard Johnson had passed many of the goods he stole, between April 2014 and April 2016, to Parsons, who made £6,000 profit after using her children’s eBay accounts to sell them on.

The detectives who led the investigation have welcomed the sentences, adding they hoped it would send out a clear message that this kind of offending will not be tolerated and will be dealt with severely.

DS Tom Napier of Humberside Police said: “We were made aware of what was happening as a result of the goods being sold on eBay.

“A vast quantity of stolen goods were seized from Parsons’ home and returned to the company.

“Johnson was also arrested and more stolen property was recovered from his address.

“Hopefully this will serve as a warning to others that they will not get away with stealing from others for their own gain.

“We will find you and you will be brought to justice.”