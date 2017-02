Humberside Police is appealing to find the next of kin of 41-year-old David James Scriven who passed away at an address in Trinity Road, Bridlington on Wednesday.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, however enquiries to trace a next of kin have so far proved unsuccessful.

If you are this man’s next of kin, or know who is, please call 101 quoting log 502 of 08/02/17.