Cash up for grabs to fight crime

Almost £100,000 has been made available for groups which want to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in and around Bridlington.

Voluntary and community organisations can apply for a grant of up to £10,000 through the new East Riding Crime Reduction Fund.

The money has been made available by Humberside’s police and crime commissioner Keith Hunter.

Cllr Shaun Horton, chair of the East Riding Community Safety Partnership said: “Voluntary and community groups do play a vital role in crime reduction across the East Riding.

“This fund will help establish new projects and initiatives which will help communities tackle issues that are important to them to help make the areas they live a safer place to be.”

Grants will be given out in September, December and next March.

Mr Hunter, said: “One of the key aims of my police and crime plan is to deliver increasingly self-sustaining and safe communities.

“I have funded the community safety partnership in the East Riding of Yorkshire to ensure community groups have a local point of contact and I hope the fund will encourage a greater community involvement to tackle crime and safety.

For more information, go to www.trcf.org.uk/grants-er-crime-reduction-fund