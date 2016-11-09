Cash and jewellery taken in burglary

Police have appealing for information after a commercial burglary at premises on West End in Kilham over the weekend.

The premises were broken into between 6.30pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday and cash, a safe and jewellery were taken.

DS Tom Napier said: “The location of the burglary suggests that thieves are likely to have used a vehicle to travel to and from the area.

“We are therefore keen to hear from anyone who may have seen an unusual vehicle in the vicinity or anyone behaving suspiciously at the time.”

Local enquiries have been carried out by officers but police want to hear from anyone who suspicious activity. Anyone with information should call Humberside Police on 101, quoting log number 109 of November 6.