Carer jailed for nine years

A jury has found a carer and charity worker guilty of stealing almost £300,000 from a 102-year-old victim.

Julie Sayles, who ran Friends of the Elderly in Bridlington, has been jailed for nine years after being convicted of fraud by abuse of position, buying properties with the proceeds of crime, making a fraudulent will and presenting it to a solicitor.

The court had heard that when Edith Negus died in October 2014, Sayles presented two wills to a solicitor which referred to £250,000 gifted to her as ‘a thank-you’.

She had bought two houses with the money but the jury at Hull Crown Court took just two hours to convict her of the offences after a week-long trial.