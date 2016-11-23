A rare Yamaha music player was among the equipment taken during a burglary at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre.

Police said the theatre in West Street was targeted overnight on Monday, November 14, and a number of electrical items were taken including a Lenova laptop, a 38” Bush TV and a Lisbon mobile phone.

Police have asked for witnesses, or anyone who knows the whereabouts of the stolen property, to call 101 and quote log number 107 of November 14, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.