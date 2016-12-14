Bridlington woman on police’s wanted list

A Bridlington woman is on a list of 38 wanted people that Humberside Police have urged to turn themselves in before Christmas.

Marie Prett, 41, whose last known address was in Trinity Road, has failed to appear at court after being charged with theft.

Mike Milner, warrants supervisor at Humberside Police, said: “We have had a tremendous response in relation to the Christmas ‘Name and Shame’ campaign and are expanding it to include even more people across the Humberside area.

“I would also urge members of the public to call us if they have any information about these people.

“They may be committing further offences which is why we are keen to track them down, arrest them and bring them before the courts.”

Members of the public with information should call 01482 578681.