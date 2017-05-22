Crews team up to give it some welly

Our two local lifeboat crews took their turns to complete legs of a relay challenge along the East Coast.

As part of the RNLI’s Mayday fund-raising campaign, a pair of yellow wellies is being transported from station to station, with each team having to find an unusual way of transporting them.

The Welly Relay arrives at Bridlington

Flamborough received the boots from Filey and used a Morris Minor to bring them down to Bridlington.

After the changeover, Bridlington’s operations manager Keith Turnbull and crew member Grant Walkington got on their bikes and pedalled 31 miles against the wind to Withernsea.