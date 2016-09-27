Crafty bid with new GM range

Carnaby-based firm Greenstik Materials, suppliers to the print, graphic and craft industry, has launched its latest brand – GM Crafts.

GM Crafts products are versatile materials primarily aimed at consumers and offer the same professional quality as their trade counterparts, but available in smaller quantities and with a more extensive range.

To push forward the visibility of the brand and raise awareness, Brett Gregory, director of Greenstik, has appointed John Early as the new digital marketing executive.

Mr Gragory said: “Greenstik Materials has gained such a good relationship with supplying the trade market, that expansion into the consumer market was the logical next move. With the creation of our new brand GM Crafts and the new digital marketing appointment to increase online visibility, we are heading into exciting times for the company.”