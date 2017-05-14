Cowell stars but Seconds lose out

Scarborough 2nds slipped to a six-wicket defeat in the York Senior League Division Two Ebor at the hands of Stamford Bridge 2nds.

This was despite a batting masterclass from Mark Cowell, who played a big part in helping Scarborough to their tally of 215-4.

The Scarborough line-up were shaking a touch when Cowell came to the wickets, as only Mark Cook's 57 had impressed.

Cowell went on to smack 11 fours in an unbeaten knock of 102 from 84 balls, linking with James Bryant, who remained undefeated on 26, to push Scarborough on to a competitive total.

Bridge still made their way to victory though, led forward by a score of 78 from Salman Syed.

David Snowball was the top Scarborough bowler as he took 2-48.

In Division One, Flixton picked up the lion's share of the points after a winning draw against Beverley 2nds.

Batting first, Richard Malthouse led Flixton away with 61, before Tom Norman (22) and Will Norman (37) kept them ticking over.

A big-hitting 81 not out from Matthew Nesfield finished off the innings with the score moving on to 246-6.

Tom Norman then gave the Beverley batsmen a challenging afternoon, taking 4-18 from 10 overs, but the East Yorkshire team clung on to finish on 208-7.

Sewerby managed an 87-run win in their game against Dringhouses.

Lyndon Warcup gave Sewerby a useful start with 29, before Nick Gibsoncontributed 31, Scott Cooper made 71 and Steve Janney posted 23 to take the score on to 215.

Dringhouses crumbled under the pressure of Lewis Beasley's bowling, as he took 6-23 from 12 over to polish them off on 128.

Bridlington picked up 30 points from their seven-wicket success against Hemingbrough.

John Major had a fine afternoon for the Brid side, kicking off with 4-49 as Hemingbrough finished on 203-9.

Luke Dixon made a fine 71, before Major capped his day with 93 not out to take Brid to the success.