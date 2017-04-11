Cowardly burglars strike at Bridlington church

Burglars have stolen pricey electronics that could run into the thousands from a Bridlington church

Thieves indiscriminately smashed windows to gain access to the Salvation Army so they could pilfer the charity's equipment.

Among the items stolen from the Wellington Road premises were electronics and computer equipment.

The church tweeted: "Items taken include a laptop with a red lid, a silver Toshiba laptop with the Salvation Army crest on, an LED Crenoba projector and a Gotab tablet."

A large CD player was also pinched on overnight on Saturday (April 9), as well as a router that only works on the Salvation Army's internal computer network.

Police are yet to comment on the burglary but anyone with information should dial 101.