Cousins duo shine in Ganton victory

Ganton maintained their impressive start to the Beckett League Division Two season when they recorded a six-wicket win against Scalby 2nds.

A knock of 64 from Lee Kerr and 21 from Freddie Schmuck set Scalby on the right track, but Liam Cousins' three-wicket haul restricted them to 126.

Liam's dad Ian Cousins then took over with 44 not out, Rich Bannister was unbeaten on 30 and Alistair Limb chipped in with 23 as Ganton cantered home, that was despite three wickets from Aiden Thomas.

Sewerby 2nds' Sam Wragg had a useful afternoon in his team's win by five wickets against Kirkbymoorside.

Both Wragg and Somerled MacDonald managed scores in the 30s to help Sewerby past Kirkby's tally of 96.

In that innings Adam Magson posted 46 not out, while Wragg claimed three of the wickets to fall.

A fine five-wicket haul from Bhanooj Bas helped Ravenscar to a six-wicket success against Scarborough 3rds.

Bas claimed 5-38 as Scarborough were shot out for 109, M I'Anson top-scoring with a knock in the 30s.

In reply, Richard Ward (34no), in his first game for Ravenscar for 17 years, teamed up with Adam Graham (29) to seal the win, Brad Milburn taking two wickets for Scarborough.

Wykeham 2nds toppled Fylingdales by 37 runs.

Harry Purves claimed 4-24 as Wykeham were halted on 156-8, Scott Wardman's 32 and David Stockhill's 29 not out being the main contributions.

Mark Estill's 48 gave them some hope, but due to Wardman's 3-21 and Ian Thompson's 3-43, his partners fell away.

Cayton 2nds edged their way to a four-wicket victory against Ebberston 2nds.

Jason Oakley's 50 and Tom Holmes' 35 led Ebberston to 175-9, John Crowe's 4-40 and 2-30 from Simon Glave causing the issues.

It was then left to Darren Foreman (46), Steve McAleese (40no) and Darren Jones (34) to guide Cayton to the success.

Pickering 3rds came out on top by six wickets in a high-scoring Division Three clash with Muston.

Muston must have thought that they were on the way to the win at the half-way stage, with Phil Marr's 111 and Andy Burrell's 103 pushing them to 266-3.

Neil Cowton, having taken 2-54, then went on to hit an unbeaten century in the retort, Stephen Temple (66), Danny Walker (41) and James Boyes (32) helped Pickering past the winning post, despite two wickets each for Kyle Orange and Johnny Atkinson.

Snainton's 100% record is still intact following their victory by nine wickets against Scarborough RUFC.

Joe Lenton's' 38 and 22 from Ian Williams were two of the few highlights for the Rugby Club as they were dismissed for 11 by Leigh Watson (5-49), Liam Cooper (2-7) and Ben Norman (2-58).

Liam Cooper's unbeaten 50, linked with 38 not out from Michael Kipling, then helped finish the job.

Forge Valley 2nds had far too much for Nawton Grange 2nds in a 215-run win.

Andy Toal struck a magnificent 101, Shaun Topham made 56 not out, Gary Gibson 55 and Eric Hall 48 as Valley declared on 287-3.

Safraz Ali then bagged 4-19 to make sure Grange got nowhere near.

Flixton 3rds scraped a win by just three runs against Seamer 2nds.

Joe Harris, Elliot Hatton and Carl Sample all managed scores in the 40s, while Jake Moore and Jamie Griffin took three wickets each in Flixton's total of 165-9.

Jamie Haxby pushed Seamer close with an unbeaten 89, but Hatton made sure they fell off the pace with a haul of 4-45.

Flamborough were nine runs better than Cayton 3rds in their clash.

A Dixon (40) and Marcus Garcia (34) pushed Flamborough on to 125-7, R Hill's 4-40 and Matthew Mickelthwaite's 2-30 doing the damage.

Gary Dixon hit 61 to keep Cayton in touch, but D England had other ideas, throwing them off the scent with figures of 3-17.

Dave Meer returned an outstanding bowling performance as Muston 2nds beat Ganton 2nds by six wickets Division Four.

Meer took 8-22 to slow Ganton to 155-9, Richard Horsman (70) and Daniel Reardon (25) scoring their runs.

Reardon took 2-24 in the response, but Laurence Webb's unbeaten half-century and James McMillan's 38 made sure Muston picked up the win.

Lewis Adams had a top all-round day in helping Filey 2nds to their 10-wicket success against Ravenscar 2nds.

Adams took 5-15 and Lee Plant 2-5 to end the Ravenscar charge on just 43.

The all-rounded then remained unbeaten on 23 to haul Filey to the success.

Cloughton 2nds beat Sherburn 2nds by seven wickets.

Matthew Lickes' 34 was the mainstay of Sherburn's 134-9, as Ben Rowe and Tom Owenson took 4-40 and 3-17 respectively.

Liam Salt and Mark Pryce both struck 26 to make sure it was a successful reply.

Matthew Webster hit 63 as Heslerton 2nds passed Wold Newton 2nds' 84 in a seven-wicket win.

David Bointon collected 3-15 in the Newton innings.

Wykeham 3rds came out on top by six wickets in their game against Scalby 3rds.

Adrian Hollingsworth's 68 was the top score in Scalby's 129, with Tom Hutchinson (4-26) and Lewis Eustace (2-23) creating the problems.

Luke Howland's 2-33 gave Wykeham something to think about, but scores in the 40s from Max Lane and Sam Owen were enough for the win.

Lewis White hit 50 and John Ellis grabbed 5-22 for Thornton Dale 2nds in their three-wicket success against Forge Valley 3rds.

Scarborough Nomads conceded their game against Mulgrave 2nds.