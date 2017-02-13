Court: Mystery woman jumped out of innocent man's window

A man accused of breaching an order that bars him from contacting teenage girls has been found not guilty.

Benjamin Lumby, of Bessingby Gate, was cleared of breaching his sexual harm prevention order issued at Hull Crown Court in October last year.

He was also found not guilty of breaching a non-molestation order that prohibited him from contacting a particular girl.

Lumby, 27, had been arrested at his grandfather’s Cranbeck Close bungalow on Boxing Day morning last year.

Police said they received “intelligence” that he was in the company of the teenage girl he was barred from seeing.

Giving evidence at Bridlington Magistrates’s Court on Tuesday (February 7), a police officer said: “I could hear voices coming from inside and a colleague contacted me to say a rear window had closed quite quickly at the rear of the property.

“Benjamin Lumby opened the door – he was shouting that the police were harassing him.”

She added: “As I began to look around the property, I tried a door to the left and that door would not open.

“I was informed the door was locked and there was someone in there."

The officer said she heard “banging” coming from the room and then the sound of bins “clattering outside”.

She ran outside and saw “someone was jumping out the window” and gave chase.

When the officer eventually caught up, she identified the girl as the teenager Lumby was barred from contacting.

She allegedly told the officer: “He didn’t know I was there”, but she denied this under cross examination.

She did not provide a statement to police, but she did pen a letter to Lumby’s solicitor, Robin Smith.

In the letter that was read out to court, she denied being at the address claiming she had been staying at a relative’s house.

She told the court via video link that she walked past Lumby’s house and saw another girl jump out of the bathroom window.

She decided to chase the girl because she was “jealous”, adding that the police officer who ran after her must have mistaken her for the other girl.

She said she did not know where the other girl ran off to.

Lumby refused to identify who the other girl was, but claimed she was “19-years-old” and in a “long-term relationship”.

Defending, Robin Smith, urged chairman of the bench Vallerie Ward to give Lumby “the benefit of the doubt”.

She said: “We find Benjamin Lumby not guilty.”

He walked free from court.