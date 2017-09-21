Couple on trial after denying sex in Scarborough pizza shop

A couple will appear before court today after they denied that they outraged public decency by having sex in a pizza shop.

Danielle Hirst, 28, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, and Craig Smith, 31, of Field Road, Bridlington, pleaded not guilty in July to having sexual intercourse in Dominos, Castle Road, Scarborough, on February 25 this year.

The pair will appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday) for their trial.