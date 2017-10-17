Couple caught on CCTV having sex in Domino’s face jail

A couple who were caught having sex in Scarborough's Domino’s takeaway face being jailed today.

Danielle Hirst, 29, and Craig Smith, 31, both of Bridlington, were captured on CCTV in Domino's Pizza, in Castle Road, Scarborough, getting intimate.

They are expected to be sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Hirst, 29, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at a hearing last month.

Smith, 31, of Field Road, Bridlington, was found guilty of the same offence after a 30-minute trial, which was held in his absence while he was in prison in relation to other matters.

Magistrates at the trial watched the 18-minute footage showing the pair in the pizza shop in February.

Danielle Hirst and Craig Smith were caught on CCTV engaging in a sex act and having sex in Domino's in Scarborough.

It showed the intoxicated pair in the shop having ordered a 12-inch stuff crust pizza after a night out in Scarborough.

Hirst appeared visibly embarrassed and at times couldn't look at the footage.

Scott McLoughlin, the couple's solicitor, told the court the incident happened after the pair had been drinking. He suggested that although the sex acts had been in public, they were not "brazen".

Mr McLoughlin told the magistrates that the CCTV footage was illegally uploaded to the internet by a member of staff at the pizza store and, if it was not for this, the acts would not have been viewed by thousands of people.

Stills taken from the CCTV shown during the trial.

Chairman of the bench Angela Beardshall said a custodial sentence could not be ruled out.