Councillor who would 'rather drive home' than stay in Brid was 'wrong', says mayor

A Goole councillor accused of criticising the standard of hotels and guest houses in Bridlington has been “proven wrong” says the town’s mayor.

Cllr Mally Boatman said he would “rather drive home” than stay a night in Bridlington, during a planning committee last year.

Cllr Mally Boatman and mayor of Bridlington Cllr Liam Dealtry went head to head on BBC Look North. Picture BBC

But a new study reveals the resort’s accommodation is among the best in the country.

Councillors were debating whether to grant planning permission for Bridlington’s new Premier Inn, when Cllr Boatman made the remarks on May 26 2016.

His comments, revealed first by the Free Press, drew criticism from guest house owners, Bridlington’s Tourism Association and the mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry.

Cllr Dealtry demanded a public apology from Cllr Boatman.

Both appeared on BBC Look North and faced a grilling by presenter Peter Levy in June last year.

The Goole councillor apologised if he had upset anyone but stood by his comments.

Bridlington’s mayor now says the study, by lovemyvouchers.com, has proven Cllr Boatman was “wrong”.

He said: “He did apologise on Look North, but he didn’t retract his statement.

“But he has been proven wrong and, luckily, the people have voted that Bridlington’s accommodation is superior.”

Bridlington was scored a rating of 9.19, beating neighbours, Scarborough, which was ranked 14th.

The Free Press contacted Cllr Boatman to ask whether the study had changed his mind.

He said: “I’m not looking to go to war with Bridlington.

“It’s a limited survey when you look at it.

“It’s taking into account 28 seaside resorts, just in England.

“There’s not a single one in Lincolnshire or even places like Blackpool.

“What I was after was for Bridlington Town Council to acknowledge the fact they are a tourist destination – that Premier Inn was the first hotel to put in a planning application in 80 years.

“I would have expected the town council to approve of that – and I was making a personal comparison.

“I still believe the same as last year. Premier Inn will be good for Bridlington.”

He added that he would stay in Bridlington, once the new Premier Inn hotel is built later this year.