Council issues apprentices call

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has praised the contribution its apprentices are making and is encouraging other organisations to follow suit and create apprenticeship opportunities.

Currently, 40 apprentices work across a range of council services and in schools, helping to deliver services for local communities with the potential to shape the future of local government.

In the past three years, 86 apprentices have worked for the council with 50 of them going on to secure a permanent position upon completion of their studies.

Councillor John Barrett, cabinet portfolio holder for council corporate services and performance, said: “As one of the region’s largest employers, the council places a high priority in developing its workforce.

“Apprenticeships provide an excellent opportunity for young people to earn-while-they-learn, study for recognised qualifications and establish the skills necessary to carve out a career in a chosen profession. They also provide a solid foundation to take advantage of future job opportunities and progress along the employment ladder.

“The council is a keen advocate of apprenticeships as a route into employment and will be recruiting to a further four positions before the end of the year.”