Council gets moving with healthy programme

More than 700 people living in the East Riding area have boosted their health in the last 12 months thanks to the Let’s Get Moving Programme – a mobile sports and activity programme which is designed to promote independence.

Ahead of Older People’s Day (Saturday 1 October), Councillor Richard Harrap, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s portfolio holder for adult and carer services, said: “The ‘Let’s Get Moving’ Programme is a proof that age really is no barrier to leading healthy, active and independent lives.”

For more details about the Let’s Get Moving Programme contact Sarah Johnson on 01482 392526.