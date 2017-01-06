Could you be an on-call firefighter?

Are you up to the challenge of being an on-call firefighter in Bridlington?

They are part-time staff who often have other jobs and responsibilities, but make themselves available for emergency call-outs in the area.

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: “They are trained and developed to the same standard as a full-time firefighter, so that they have the skills to save lives and make a real difference within their communities.”

The Bridlington station is looking to recruit on-call firefighters.

Candidates must live or work within a five-minute journey time of the station to be able to apply

For more information, visit the station in Bessingby Road on drill nights on Thursdays, between 7pm and 9pm, and have a chat with watch manager Ian Waines.

You can also get more details by visiting www.humbersidefire.gov.uk/careers or calling 01482 567111