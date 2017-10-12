Could it be you? Sewerby Hall is looking for a zookeeper

Here’s a job you don’t often see among the vacancies in many job centres - zookeeper!

But if you are thinking of a change of career, Sewerby Hall is looking to employ an assistant zookeeper.

The job advert says: “Applicants must be flexible in terms of working hours as shifts will be given on an ‘as and when required’ basis, sometimes at short notice. Hours will include weekdays, weekends and bank holidays.”

It claims the right person for the job will ‘have a good understanding of Sewerby Hall and Gardens’.

They will be expected to

* carry out routine animal husbandry and supporting tasks.

* assist with enquiries from visitors

* undertake simple repairs, cleaning and painting.

* ensure that the security and the general maintenance of the zoo area and paddocks are maintained.

You’ll have to be quick though, the closing date for applications is Monday (October 16).