Conservatives elected in school vote

Election fever hit Headlands School on Thursday 8 June, just like the rest of the country.

This learning culminated in students going to the polls and voting for the party that they believe in the most in a very similar way to the adults of the country were doing at the same time.

Gary Crossley, assistant head, said: “It was great to give students the opportunity to develop their British values and develop their citizenship skills as part of the democratic process on the election day.”

The Headlands constituency voted for the Conservatives with 40% of the vote. Labour a close second with 36%.