Conservative dinner held at the Spa

The East Yorkshire Constituency Conservative Association held its annual dinner in Bridlington this month.

The event, attended by 120 guests, was held at the Spa in Bridlington for the first time. Guest of Honour was the Minister for the Northern Powerhouse, Andrew Percy MP.

The event was also attended by East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight, former MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber, Lord Kirkhope, leader of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cllr Stephen Parnaby, and deputy leader Jonathan Owen.

The evening was jointly compared by Sir Greg Knight and East Riding Councillor Andy Burton.