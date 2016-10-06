Concern grows for missing 81-year-old man

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a missing pensioner who has links in Bridlington.

Concern is growing for an 81-year-old Driffield man Robert Ellis who has not been seen since 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 5).

Robert Ellis, who suffers from low level Alzheimer’s, was last seen by his family in Easingwood Way yesterday.

However, despite extensive searches, he is yet to be located.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall, medium build, with grey/ white hair, clean shaven and wearing glasses.

He was last seen wearing grey trousers and shoes, a light blue waterproof jacket, blue jumper and white checked shirt.

Robert, or anyone with information about his whereabouts, are asked to call 101, quoting log number 719 of October 5.