Companies urged to enter rural awards

Rural firms from across the Bridlington and District area are being invited to enter an awards scheme designed specifically for the countryside sector.

Now in their third year, the Rural Business Awards (RBAs) are the only UK-wide business awards for rural enterprises.

The RBAs are the brainchild of Leicestershire businesswomen Anna Price and Jemma Clifford, who wanted to showcase the wealth of entrepreneurial talent in rural areas of Britain.

Anna Price said: “We are so proud to be holding our Rural Business Awards for the third year running.

“Over the past two years, our judges have read about an extraordinarily diverse range of rural businesses in this category and in all the others, and we have been truly humbled by the amazing work that is being done all over the Great British countryside.”

The RBAs are split into 13 categories. They are:

Best Rural Start-up; Outstanding Rural Diversification Project; Best Rural Clothing or Accessories Business; Rural Innovation of the year; Best Rural Manufacturing Business; Best Rural Professional Services Business; Best Rural Creative or Media based Business; Social enterprise / community project of the year; Best Rural Tourism Business; Best Rural Sporting Business; Rural Employer of the year; Rural Entrepreneur of the year; Best Food and Drink Business.

To enter visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk where you will find details about each category.

There is a simple form to fill in on the website and an entry fee of £50.