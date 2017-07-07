Community events for the forthcoming week

Here is the latest list of events for the Bridlington and District area.

North Frodingham

Social Centre: Coffee Morning & Cake Stall between 10am and noon. Cake stall, raffle, games etc. In aid of NOW Community Action Group.

Wednesday 12 July

Bridlington

The Windsor Public House, Windsor Crescent: Frack-Free Bridlington and Villages Group Meeting at 7pm. The meeting is for anyone who is concerned about the possibility of High Volume, High Pressure, Hydraulic Fracking for Shale Gas in this area. Come and join us to campaign against it. New members very welcome. Free.

Thursday 13 July

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church Hall: The Flower Club of St Oswald’s Church is holding a “Swinging 60s meets Flower Power 70s Night at 7pm. There will be flower demonstrations, a quiz, raffle and a 60s/70s supper. Tickets £3 per person available from club members or you can pay at the door.

Saturday 15 July

Bridlington

Christ Church: Family Fun Day between 10.30m to 3pm. Bouncy castle, traditional stalls, soft play area, face painting, live musical entertainment, burgers, hot dogs, cakes, refreshments, games and much more.

If you wish to hold a stall on the event day or need further information, Contact the Community Hub 29 Prospect Street on 01262 673268 or 01262 404100 for more details.

Bempton and Buckton

Village Hall: In conjunction with the Annual Bempton and Buckton Villages Garage Sale, a Table Top Sale will be held from 10am to 4pm. Admission free. Cost of a table is £7 per day or £12 for both days. Set-up time is from 9am. Refreshments will be available. All proceeds to Village Hall funds. To book a table or any enquiries ring 01262 422047 or 07774 232662

Sunday 16 July

Bempton and Buckton

Village Hall: In conjunction with the Annual Bempton and Buckton Villages Garage Sale, a Table Top Sale will be held from 10am to 4pm. Admission free. Cost of a table is £7 per day or £12 for both days. Set-up time is from 9am. Refreshments will be available. All proceeds to Village Hall funds. To book a table or any enquiries ring 01262 422047 or 07774 232662.

Barmston

Park Resort Holiday Park at Sands End: RSPCA fundraising stall between 10am and 4pm. Knitted goods,animal goods,soft toys and pet tombolas. All proceeds go to local RSPCA branch.

Monday 17 July

Boynton

Boynton Church: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A 5-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

Bridlington

North Library: Fracking for shale gas presentation by Richard Howarth between 6.30pm to 9pm. Information displays and refreshments from 6.30pm. Presentation from 7pm.Find out about high volume, high pressure hydraulic fracturing for shale gas, its impact on communities, people’s health, the environment, wildlife, traffic, tourism, house prices, farming and climate change.

Tuesday 18 July

Barmston

Village Hall: Prize Bingo. Eyes down at 7.30pm prompt. £6 for 12 games. Raffle and refreshments available. All very welcome. Organised by the North Wolds Lions Club

Sunday 23 July

Harpham

Well Close Farm: Open Gardens and afternoon tea courtesy of Mr and Mrs J Legard from 2pm. Entry £5 (children free). All help welcome.

Thursday 27 July

Flamborough

Village wide: St Oswald’s Church and Flamborough Methodist Church Treasure Hunt. It starts and finishes in the Methodist Church. Registration is from 4.30pm to 6pm. The answers all to be found on a circular walk in the village. Entry is free, donations if desired to a charity to be decided.