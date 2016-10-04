Comic Con will return to Bridlington next year

Bridlington’s first Comic Con was a smash hit, with more than 2,000 people packing into the Spa Royal Hall on Sunday.

Event host Andy Hampel said: “We had people coming through the doors all day. It was absolutely fantastic.

Hannah Turner 15, Grace Collingwood 14, Daniel Monk 14

“We have had nothing but positive responses from visitors and really lovely messages from the guests.

“The comic book artists were really impressed. They loved the venue.”

The Comic Con was so successful, organisers confirmed it will return to Bridlington for the next two years.

“We ran out of wristbands, the unconfirmed number of visitors was 2,000 but we think it was higher than that,” said Mr Hampel.

“The sight of stormtroopers paddling in the sea draw lots of attention and the costumes were brilliant. We had families coming along in outfits and having great fun.

“There were some really inventive costumes and everyone who got involved was enjoying themselves.”

The event will move to a Saturday next year and the Spa has been booked to host Comic Cons in 2017 and 2018.

“It will get bigger and bigger. The venue is great,” said Mr Hampel.