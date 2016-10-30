Column – 20 Questions

1. Describe yourself in three words.

Looks strangely familiar.

2. What is your greatest achievement?

My work as a teacher. Helping people to think about things in new ways.

3. What would you say to your younger self?

You can do anything you want: you can be anyone you want.

4. What are your ambitions and aims?

To produce artworks that make people think, and wonder.

5. What’s your favourite colour and why?

I can’t pick just one – I love what happens when you put different colours together.

6. What is your first childhood memory?

My Grandma’s kitchen – the coal fired range with the kettle steaming away.

7. What do you like best about the Bridlington area?

The wonderful beaches.

8. Describe your perfect day?

It would have to include some of the following: talking with friends, walking in the countryside, reading, clear frosty mornings, tea and toast by the fire.

9. Which three people, dead or alive, would you invite to a dinner party?

Grayson Perry, Ian McMillan and Tracey Emin.

10. Who would you like to play you in a film of your life?

Benedict Cumberbatch.

11. Where is your favourite place in the world and why? Crete. The scenery, the weather, the history, but mainly the people who are gentle, generous, courteous – hospitable.

12. What is your favourite book and why?

The Anatomy of Melancholy by Robert Burton first published in 1621. An amazing book about what it means to be human. Robert Burton doesn’t suffer fools gladly but he is full of insight, compassion, righteous anger and wit. Wonderful stuff.

13. Who has been the biggest influence in your life and why?

A Buddhist monk called Samden Gyatso who showed me how to play the game of life with compassion, seriousness, and a sense of humour.

14. What is your favourite TV programme and why?

We don’t have a TV any more but a favourite from way back in the 1990s was “Northern Exposure” a comedy about life in a small isolated town in Alaska. A real sense of community and warmth in spite of people’s faults and the frustrations of small town life.

15. If you won a million pounds, what would you spend it on?

I would set up a foundation to encourage creative thought and expression.

16. If you could change one thing tomorrow about Bridlington, what would it be?

Cycle Lanes.

17. What three things would you take with you to a desert island?

A pillow: a sketch book: a pen.

18. Cats or dogs ... what pets do you prefer and why?

Have had both but am happy without either.

19. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Don’t procrastinate.

20. What was your favourite year and why?

1948, the year I was born. All the other fantastic things in my life come from this.