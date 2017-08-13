Colourful induction days

Year 6 students recently spent two days at Bridlington school to prepare themselves for secondary school.

On day one, the students spent time in the science department carrying out experiments on the theme of colour.

Primary school pupils get a taste of life at Bridlington School.

The second day involved producing a piece of artwork based on the knowledge gained in the science sessions.

They finished their experience with an afternoon of sport.

Richard Grice (Head of Year 7) said: “I am very impressed with the attitude and enthusiasm of the Year 6 students and I am looking forward to working with the students in September.

“We put on these days to try to allay fears the Year 6 students might have and, judging by the comments I heard as the students were leaving, they are excited and can’t wait to start in September.”

