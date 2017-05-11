College seeks new governor

Do you have a background in finance and the time to take on a role to benefit the community?

East Riding College is looking for a new governor who can bring accountancy expertise and financial experience to the voluntary role.

Simon Wright, chair of the corporation, said: “We are keen to hear from motivated individuals with time to commit, an interest in education and achieving high standards of learners’ achievements and experience working at a strategic level.

“The successful candidate would serve as a member on the College’s Audit Committee and, as such, interest from professionals with accountancy expertise and financial audit experience is sought.

“As an active member of our board and Audit Committee you would play a vital role in shaping the education of the thousands of people of all ages every year.

“The knowledge and experience governors bring to the corporation are essential in determining the strategic direction of the college and I know our governors find their contribution very rewarding indeed.”

The governors attend eight to 12 formal meetings a year but also have the opportunity to attend training, networking events, conferences and college ceremonies.

Meetings are held first thing in the morning or in the early evening, mainly at the college’s Beverley campus.

Governors are appointed for four years into their voluntary role, but they can claim for travel and food while on college business.

The closing date for applications is June 5. Applications forms are available at www.eastridingcollege.ac.uk