Coastguard call-out was a false alarm

A report to the coastguards proved to be a false alarm, but the team have said the caller did the right thing by dialling 999.

Three search teams were sent to Flamborough Lighthouse believing a fisherman was missing after lights were spotted on the cliff edge last night.

They found people fishing on the cliffs who confirmed that they had been in the area where the lights were first seen. They were safe and well and enjoying an evening’s fishing.

A spokesman said: “On this occasion it was false alarm with good intent.”