Coast features in tourism drive

The Yorkshire coastline is set be showcased across the UK and Europe, in marvellous technicolour, on a fleet of trucks which travels the equivalent of twice around the world in just one day.

Vibrant artwork featuring some of Yorkshire’s most magnificent scenes will adorn the back of 50 refrigerated semi-trailers which tour the UK and Europe as part of Boroughbridge-based Reed Boardall’s 300 strong fleet.

The inspirational images show the variety of outdoor areas to explore around the region – including the picturesque natural beauty of the North York Moors, the stunning Peak District and the coastline.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “I’m thrilled that the stunning scenery of Yorkshire will be transported around the UK and Europe so that millions of people will be able to see what our magnificent county has to offer.”