Coach turned away from coach park

A coach driver has hit out at the council after he was unable to park in Hilderthorpe Road Coach Park as cars had taken the larger spaces.

This follows the controversial decision last week to move the coach park from the town centre to the scenic cliff tops.

The coach driver, who travelled up from the Midlands on Sunday, was appalled to find that himself and other coach drivers were turned away from parking at Hilderthorpe Road with no place to go.

“I dropped off at the harbour and headed to Hilderthorpe Car Park to stay until it was time to pick up.

“When I arrived I was told I couldn’t park there as all the spaces were full, but they had been filled by cars. I was told by traffic wardens that it was a combined car and coach park and it was run on a first come first served basis.”

The coach driver, who asked to remain anonymous, was told if he parked up he would be ticketed and said wardens provided no alternative as to where he should park. Instead he ended up parking at Bridlington School and spoke to other drivers who were forced to rest in industrial estates.

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The oversized parking bays at the Hilderthorpe Road Coach Park are not designated for use by buses and coaches only, cars can also use them.

“We are sorry this particular coach driver could not find a space to park there on Sunday, but the August Bank Holiday weekend in Bridlington was extremely busy because of the hot weather and many car parks in the town were full to capacity.

“On regular weekends and weekdays coaches should be able to find a space at the Hilderthorpe park.”

David Dawson, a campaigner from Keep Limekiln Green, also headed down to the coach park at the weekend as coach drivers voiced their opinions on the application’s decisions.

He said: “Having spoken to drivers, they’ve raised concerns about pick up times at the harbour with more coaches as people won’t walk to Limekiln, with others suggesting they would rather not come to Bridlington than use the harbour.”