Church items boost Kingfisher Trust

Cornerstone Church, on St Johns Walk, held it’s all-age harvest thanksgiving service earlier this month. The congregation brought fresh produce, tinned goods and clothing which were taken to the Kingfisher Trust cafe on West Street.

The items will be used in the trust’s cafe and its work among the homeless and needy of Bridlington. The Cornerstone congregation also donated a collection to support the work of Caring for Life, Leeds. A spokesman at the church said: “The theme of the service was in view of God’s generosity we too should be generous and not greedy.

“A story from the Mr Men series Mr Greedy helped the children, pictured above, get the point of the service.”