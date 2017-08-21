Christmas tree festival looking for more groups

It’s the middle of summer, but Bridlington Rotary Club is already turning its attention to Christmas.

The group is holding its Festival of Christmas Trees for the fifth year and wants to hear from local businesses and organisations who are interested in being involved.

Each year, dozens of charities, children’s groups, schools and companies decorate a tree which goes on display at St John’s Burlington Methodist Church.

Any organisations wanting to get involved can contact Bridlington Rotary Club president John Fisher on 851785 or at johnaf123@btinternet.com for more details.

Application forms will be sent out next month.

The festival will be held on the first two weekends of December.

On the Fridays, school choirs will perform for visitors and on the Saturdays, local music groups will provide the entertainment.

There will also be a number of special concerts during the two weeks.

Proceeds from the festival will be given to St Catherine’s Hospice and local Rotary charities.