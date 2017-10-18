Christmas is not cancelled in Old Town

Bridlington Old Town’s shops and galleries will be getting into the festive spirit after all.

The popular Dickensian Festival, which began in 2000, will not be taking place this year as organisers concentrate on the summertime 1940s weekend.

But the new Destination Old Town group has stepped in to put the organise events in the area in the run-up to Christmas.

Group member Jenny Morten, from the Morten Gallery, said: “We decided we ought to do something in place of the Dickensian Festival and had an idea that the galleries have been thinking about for some time – late night Friday opening throughout December.

“Then we realised December 1 is a Friday, there’s a brass and voices concert at the Priory on the Saturday and a choral concert on the Sunday.

“So at 5pm on the Friday, we will kick off with Morris dancers.

“We are hoping shops and residents will have a window display, on the theme of lighting. We are going to let them do what they like with the theme and just want them to take part.”

Shops and galleries will be open, serving mince pies and mulled wine and visitors will be encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

“It doesn’t have to be Dickensian or Georgian, but there is such a lot of interes in vintage costumes following on from Dad’s Army,” said Jenny.

“It’s going to be a celebration and we hope to have something every Friday in December to encourage people to come up here.

“It’s something we hope will continue next year, but we wanted to make a start and get everybody interested and enthusiastic about it.”