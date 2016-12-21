Christmas and New Year pharmacy times

Pharmacy advice will be available in Bridlington every day over the Christmas period.

The NHS has reminded people in the town that they can access expert medical treatment, without heading to their GP surgery or hospitals.

Patients can save time by visiting their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses.

David Black, medical director for NHS England in Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think.

“Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.”

Pharmacy opening hours in can be found at www.nhs.uk, along with information on walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units.

Patients can type in their postcode on the website to find their nearest services.

Bridlington Late Night Pharmacy in Promenade is open from noon until 6pm on Christmas Day and 9am to 9.30pm the two following days. It will also be open between 9am and 9.30pm on New Year’s Day and January 2.

The Boots pharmacy on Promenade is open between 9am and 4.30pm on Boxing Day and stays open an hour longer on December 27. Closed on New Year’s Day, it is open 9am to 5.30pm on January 2.

Superdrug’s pharmacy in King Street will be open 9am to 5.30pm on January 2.