Choir’s total of note for cafe

The Coastal Voices Community Choir has raised £1,300 for a Bridlington-based charity.

The popular choir accrued the total by holding various events and concerts throughout the year, and members chose to donate the money to the Kingfisher Cafe.

The Kingfisher Trust Cafe opened its doors in September 2011 to address the need for the provision of meals and support for the homeless in Bridlington.

The cafe, which is based in West Street, is run solely by volunteers.

All money made from the meals or from fundraising is used directly for the homeless and vulnerable in our area.

Coastal Voices is a community choir based in Bridlington, formed independently in 2014. Places are now available for those wishing to join.

The choir’s musical director is Alex Weatherhill and he creates the musical arrangements with easy to follow sheet music and recorded vocals so the tunes can be practised at home as well as at rehearsals.

A spokesman for the choir said: “Membership is open to anyone over the age of 16.

“There are no scary auditions so if you enjoy singing and making new friends you would be welcomed if you would like to give it a try.

“We meet for rehearsals on Monday evenings between 7pm and 9pm at The Spa, Bridlington. The charge per session is £5 and free taster sessions are available.”

The choir’s annual show ‘Legends of the Sixties’ will be held at The Spa on Saturday 15 July at 7.30pm. Tickets are on sale at www.bridspa.com/events/?eventid=54003

Visit www.coastalvoiceschoir.co.uk or email taster@coastalvoiceschoir.co.uk for more information.