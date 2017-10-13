Choir gets ready for remarkable return

A quite remarkable choir is about to embark on its fourth season later this month.

The Remarkable Rock Choir begins a new term on Thursday 19 October and the choir is looking to attract new members.

More than 50 people joined the choir around last time and choir director Mark Howley is looking for more singers to swell the ranks.

The popular group rehearses on a Thursday between 7:30pm and 8:45pm at the Old Parcels Office on Bridlington Train Station.

Mr Howlet said: “Last term we ended with a fantastic sell-out concert at the Bridlington Priory.

“We ended up performing in front of around 600-700 people at Priory Rocks.

“The event was a big deal for the choir.

“It was our biggest concert so far.

“This term we’ve lined up a more theatrical event with a rock show at the Spotlight Theatre on Thursday 21 December as well as an out door event as part of the Christmas Lights turn on.

“We perform a wide spectrum of songs covering Bon Jovi, Radiohead, The Beatles, Queen, Guns and Roses, Chuck Berry and more modern groups such as Scouting for Girls.

“It is rock with a small r. We do indie stuff, rock and roll and big hair rock.

“It would be great to hear more voices and meet more people in this ever expanding choir.

“Rehearsals are relaxed and fun, there’s no audition and no sheet music, just great songs and simple harmonies.

“Anyone over 16 years old is welcome to the first rehearsal for a free taster session.

“The cost for the entire term thereafter is £35.”

For more details contact Mark on 07943 276496 or email remarkable.tc@hotmail.co.uk