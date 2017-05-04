Chip, chip, hooray - we’re in the nation’s top 50 shops

Fry Magazine has included the Pride of Bridlington in it’s list of the 50 best fish and chip shops in the country for the second year running.

Manager Matthew Chambers said: “I’m absolutely buzzing.”

A mystery shopper visited the shop in Quay Road in February, testing everything from the food served up to the customer service.

“We scored highly, with 99% overall” said Matthew.

“They phone up beforehand and ask questions, then judge us on first impressions and, of course, the fish and chips.

“They only visit once so there is no room for error.

“The staff are absolutely thrilled and we are definitely going for the hat-trick now.

“It just goes to show that what we are doing every day is working. You have to be at your best every day.”