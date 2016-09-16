Child hit by car on Marton Road

The girl has been taken to hospital.

A seven-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by a car this morning.

Marton Road was closed after the collision between the girl and a sliver Vauxhall Corsa at around 8.50am.

A police spokesman said: "A seven-year-old Bridlington girl has sustained minor injuries and was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and have now been taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

"The vehicle involved was a silver Vauxhall Corsa, driver was not injured."

