Cheeky puppy left with 'glamorous' makeover after devouring owner's lipstick

A cheeky puppy from Bridlington was left with a “glamorous” makeover after pinching his owner’s lipstick.

Blue, the 11-month-old Lhasa Apso puppy, was all dolled up when he wolfed down Carrie Brownlie’s pink lippy.

Together with his brother Teddy, the mischievous pair have wreaked havoc on Carrie’s possessions.

Targeting everything from shoes, brushes, ceramic bowls and even Carrie’s Vivienne Westwood handbag, Carrie says nothing is safe from the destructive duo.

“I could hear something crunching and I thought ‘what are they doing now?’” said Carrie, of North Street.

“Then I saw Blue had lipstick all around his face and Teddy had a beautiful head of pink streaks.“I was like ‘what have you done!?’ They are little monkeys. My friends say they want to be glamorous like me!”

And lipstick is not the only item Carrie has lost to the puppies’ inquisitive nature.

Despite being showered with dog toys, Carrie says Blue and Teddy prefer to chew on household items and luxury goods.

“They have eaten shoes, ceramic dog bowls and my Vivienne Westwood handbag.

“They have hundreds of toys, but they are not interested in them.

But Carrie says she sees past Blue and Teddy’s costly antics, describing them as “little characters”.

Both also share the unusual genetic trait of having two differently coloured eyes.