Check out what’s on this week in the Bridlington and district area

Here is the latest list of events for the Bridlington and district area.

Also listed below are the regular group meetings in and around the Bridlington area.

Saturday 23 September

Bridlington

St John’s Burlington: Concert by the Clerkes of All Saints Choir, York at 7.30pm. Retiring collection for Christian Aid’s Special Project ‘A voice for the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo’.

Sunday 24 September

Leven

Recreation Hall: Leven Charity Tractor Run at 10.15am. Collection for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation. Collecting along route. Entries - please contact Paul Wildbore 07837 765721. Route: Leven 10.15am, Burshill 11.20am, Brandesburton 11.40am, Dunnington noon, Bewholme 12.30pm, Seaton 12.50pm, Sigglesthorne 1.50pm, Cobblehall 2.10pm, Rise 2.40pm, Long Riston 3.10pm, Catwick 3.30pm, Leven Sports Hall 3.40pm.

Friday 29 September

Bridlington

Applegarth Court, Applegarth Lane: A Macmillan Coffee Morning will be held at 11am. All welcome.

Spotlight Theatre: The theatre is holding its annual fundraising coffee morning for the McMillan Cancer Charity between 10am and 1pm. A coffee and a cake for £1.50.

Sunday 1 October

Bridlington

Richie’s Cafe on South Beach: Doggie Freedom Day in aid of Wish Upon A Star at 10am. Bacon Sarnies / Tea or Coffee - £2.50 as donation towards the charity. Please come and join us and let your doggie enjoy the company of other four-legged friends. Remember, the whole of the South Beach will once again be open to dog walkers on that day.

Monday 2 October

Flamborough

Mereside/Stottlebink Junction: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A five-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

Bridlington

The Spa Hall: Day for the Elderly event between 9am and 2pm. Up to 30 representatives on hand to offer guidance and information on health, finance, activity and legal affairs.

Saturday 7 October

Bridlington

St John’s Burlington: Bridlington Autumn Show, featuring entry classes for handicrafts, cookery, photography, preserves, art, eggs, cacti, dahlias, chrysanthemums, plants vegetables and children’s sections. Open to the public from noon to 5pm. Refreshments and meals available at Café 1884.

Flamborough

St Oswald’s Church: Harvest Quiz in the Church Hall at 7pm prompt. Bring and share supper. Tickets are £2.50 per adult, £1 per child, £6 per family. Proceeds to the Farm Africa Project.

Tickets from 01262 851044, 01262 671917, or you can pay at the door.

Burton Agnes

Burton Agnes Hall: The North Wolds Lions Club is organising the annual Brass Band Concert. Music will be from Scarborough’s 25 strong premier brass band “Simply Brass”. The evening will include a wide variety of popular tunes, including “Last Night of the Proms” and a special singalong tribute to Dame Vera Lynn. Only 90 tickets are available at £15 each and includes a glass of wine and a substantial buffet supper. All proceeds will go to the Lions Club’s charities. To reserve tickets phone Keith Harris on 01377 254172 by Saturday 30 September. After this date please call Richard Traves on 01262 851311.

Monday 16 October

Bridlington

Hospital Coffee Shop: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A five-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

Monday 30 October

Bempton

RSPB Bempton Cliffs: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A five-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended. Part of the East Riding Walking for Health Programme 2017.

THURSDAYS

Bridlington

Applegarth Court, Applegarth Lane: Alzheimer’s Society Activity Group for people with dementia and their carers on the last Thursday of the month between 1pm and 3pm

Evening Townswomen’s Guild: Monthly meetings held on the second Thursday each month (except August). Held at the North Library 7.30pm to 9pm. An interesting range of Speakers, theatre and social outings. Come and join our Friendly Group.

DVD Club at Harbourside Church in Bridlington on the third Thursday each month. Start at 1.30pm with a break for ice cream and other refreshments. Open to everyone with no charge for entry.

The Yoga Studio, Planetwise, 12b Prospect Street: Hatha Yoga 11.30am; Ashtanga Yoga 6pm; Power Yoga 7.30pm. Contact Mary Elliott on 07963 142634.

The ARK family café: The café runs Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm and is situated on the Community Hub 2nd floor 29 Prospect Street YO15 2AE. Why not pop along for a warm welcome. Buggy park on ground floor. Contact the Community Hub 01262 673268 for more details

Weight Watchers meeting: 6.30pm at Rugby Club, Queensgate. Contact Emma 07800 771393.

The Salvation Army, 18 Wellington Road, Bridlington: 9.30am to 11.30am cafe; 10am prayer group, 12pm lunch.

Community Resource Centre, Victoria Road, Bridlington: PAGER benefits helpline, 10am-midnight.

Christ Church: PAGER monthly meetings on second Thursday of each month. Monthly coffee mornings on the last Tuesday of the month at North Bridlington Library. For more information call the PAGER office on 01262 602866.

Bridlington Independent Christian Spiritualist Church, Victoria Road: Services are now at 7pm.

Free charity pub quiz: 9pm, The Funny Onion, Hilderthorpe Road, Bridlington. Free to enter. Prizes and free supper.

Coffee Morning: 10.30am to noon at Free Presbyterian Church, St John Street, Bridlington. Free tea/coffee and chat.

Prayer meeting and Bible study: Presbyterian Church, St John Street, Bridlington, 7.30pm. Open to all.

Zumba: Collette Tyler Dance Studio, Springfield Avenue, Bridlington, 9.15am to 10am and 7pm to 8pm.

Victoria Mill, Manor Street: The Little Craft Company, hosted by Amy Long and Jessica Hunter, offers craft and sewing classes for all ages and abilities, 6pm to 8pm. Visit the The Little Craft Company Bridlington facebook page for itinerary and prices.

Harbourside Evangelical Church: Ladies are invited to the Dolly Mixtures get together between 10am and noon. You can learn to make cards and have a natter. Tea and coffee provided. 50p each to cover cost of materials.

Jamroz Centre: Grace Church - join us at 7pm for Bible study and prayer.

Step Combinations: 6.30pm, Catholic Church Hall, Victoria Road, Bridlington.

Easy Sequence Dancing: St Mark’s Church Hall, West Hill, 2pm to 4pm. £2.50 including refreshments.

Catholic Church Hall: Step Combinations (£4). Tel 01262 672253 (Cath Belt).

Flamborough

Fit Steps: Village Hall, 9.30am to 10.30am. Contact Louise Kilburn on 01262 672374 or 07882905152.

Fitness and fun: Village hall, 5pm to 6pm. £3.

Line dancing: Between 7pm and 8pm. All welcome.

Royal Dog and Duck: Flamborough Folk Club now meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. All musicians, singers, poets, storytellers etc. will be made most welcome and anyone wishing to just listen will also be made very welcome. We meet 8pm for 8.30pm start, There is no charge for entry.

Skipsea

Over-50s club: Skipsea Village Hall, 2pm to 4pm. Fortnightly.

Skipsea Garden Club: First Thursday in the month, 6.30pm to 7.30pm. £4 a week, £1 for Under-16s and students. For more details call 01262 469714.

Driffield

Driffield WI: First Thursday in the month, 7.15pm, The Masonic Hall, Lockwood Street. Guests welcome. Tel 01377 253009.

Harpham

Village Hall: Pilates, qualified instructor, all abilities at 6.30pm.

FRIDAYS

Bridlington

Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road: 1pm to 3pm each Friday (school term only) ABC which is for young families, Adults, Babies and Children meeting together for fun and friendship, drinks provided,Then from 3pm to 4.30 “Hot Chocolate” a chance for families to meet together for a free cup of hot chocolate and nibbles on your way home from school.

The Yoga Studio, Planetwise, 12b Prospect Street: Core Yoga 8am, Hatha Yoga 6pm, Meditation 7.30pm. Contact Mary Elliott on 07963 142634.

Book Club: Second Friday of each month, 2pm. Bridlington Library, free.

Audio Book Club: Third Friday of each month, 2pm. Bridlington Library, King Street, free.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Old Parcels Office, Bridlington Railway Station, 7.30pm to 9pm.

TOTS & Co: Children and carers, birth to school age, 1.30pm to 3pm, Cornerstone Church, St John’s Walk, Bridlington.

Zumba: Collette Tyler Dance Studio, Springfield Avenue, Bridlington, 9.15-10am.

Coffee morning: The Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club, Windsor Crescent, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Applegarth, Bridlington: Gentle exercise classes with Judith from Pager, 11am to noon.

Grace Church, Bridlington: Join us on Fridays 10pm to 3pm at Boyes for a coffee and a chat be nice to see you and stay as long as you like.

Overs 60s Lunch Box Club: At the RVS Jamroz Centre, North Street, between 12.45pm to 3.30pm each week. Members bring their own packed lunch and pay £3 entry which includes hot drinks and a quiz, raffle and bingo tickets, for which small cash prizes are paid. There is no need to book, just turn up.

Kilham

Village Hall: Sequence dancing between 3pm and 5pm. Contact 07756 975136 for more information.

SATURDAYS

Bridlington

Bridlington Priory Church: Home-made cake stall and coffee between 10am and noon on every third Saturday of the month.

Christ Church: Free Family Cinema. Runs the 1st Saturday in the month. Held in the Church Hall - Doors open 5.30pm film commences at 6pm.Contact the Community Hub 29 Prospect Street - 01262 673268 or 01262 404100 for more details or find us on Facebook for film listing for the month.

Burton Fleming

Village hall: Coffee morning, second Saturday in the month, 10am to 11.30am.

Beeford

Beeford Chapel: Bacon butties, every second and fourth Saturday, 9am to noon.

Holy Trinity Church, Promenade: Coffee morning every Saturday, 10am to noon. Home-made cakes, bric-a-brac and book stalls. Everyone welcome. Free entry.

SUNDAYS

Bridlington

Bridlington Independent Christian Spiritualist Church, Victoria Road: Services are now at 2pm

Bridlington Walking Club: The club meets every other Sunday at the Old Town car park, access through Stepney Grove, to walk a distance of 10 miles. Contact the new secretary on 01262 468638.

Emmanuel Church, Cardigan Road: Please come and join with us for our All Age Morning Worship Services at 11am, on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Sundays and Holy Communion services at 11am on the 2nd and 4th Sundays, and join us for light refreshments after the service.

Kilham

Village Hall: Social dancing between 7pm and 10pm. Sequence and Ballroom £2.50. Contact 07756 975136 for more information.

The Jamroz Centre, North Street, Bridlington: Grace Christian Centre Sundays 10.30am. Everyone welcome, refreshments and a fellowship after service.

MONDAYS

Bridlington

The Spa: Coastal Voices Choir sessions, 7pm to 9pm. Free taster session then £5 per sessions. Newcomers welcome, no experience necessary. Email taster@coastalvoiceschoir.co.uk or visit www.coastalvoiceschoir.co.uk for more details.

Christ Church: Autism support group – Held in Christ Church Community Hub – family room, 29 Prospect Street, YO15 2AE (opposite the cenotaph) 10am to 12 pm (term time). Get help – meet other families – drop in as you like, comfortable and friendly surrounding with refreshments available. Contact 01262 673268 for more details.

The Yoga Studio, Planetwise 12b Prospect Street: Core Yoga 8am, Hatha Yoga 6pm, Meditation 7.30pm.Contact Mary Elliott 07963 142634.

Applegarth Court: Alzheimer’s Society Hull and East Riding Memory Cafe on the first Monday of the month between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Collette Tyler School of Dance, Springfield Ave: Tri Aerobics - 1 1/2 hr class at 6.30pm. Toning with hand weights, traditional dance aerobics, conditioning - £5 - tel 01262 672253.

Mum’s Hips, Bums and Tums class: Bridlington martial arts centre 21 Hilderthorpe Road. All ladies with children are welcome to this one hour exercise class 10am till 11am 1st class free then £3.50 term time only. Contact Louise Wright on 07919 093151.

Bempton and Buckton

Community Village Hall: Pop In Centre. All are welcome for a cup of tea, a friendly chat and maybe some help with your new phone or tablet from 10am.

Driffield

Driffield Art Club: Meets on the third Monday each month except August at Driffield Community Centre, Westgarth, Mill Street, 7pm to 9pm. Email mail@driffieldartclub.co.uk for more details.

Flamborough

People with Parkinson’s Group: Meet in the Marine Bar at the Expanse Hotel, every third Monday of the month at noon for lunch. Contact Susan on 01262 675221.

Zumba Classes: At Flamborough Village Hall (6.30pm to 7.30pm). £4 per session. For further information contact Michelle on 07908 600969.

TUESDAYS

Bridlington

Bridlington Spa: Sparklers group is a drama group run by volunteers for young people aged 8 to 18 and meets every Tuesday evening. Those aged 8-11 years meet from 6pm to 7.30pm: those 11 and over meet from 7.45pm to 9.15pm. Contact Chris Darling on 01262 605235 for more details.

Alderson House, 70 South Marine Drive: Alderson House Poppy Club between 2pm and 4pm.

We are a friendly club who meet for a chat, a cuppa and sometimes play bingo, do gentle keep fit, play games and do quizzes. Open to anyone who has served in the Armed Forces or their spouse, For more information please call Anna Roseby on 01262 408010.

Above The Color Bridlington:Trans relaxation class at 6pm for one hour. To book a space call 07760 760992.

The Royal Air Forces Association: Meets at the Conservative Club, 3 Tennyson Avenue, on the third Tuesday each month at 2pm, except in December.

Alderson House, 70 South Marine Drive: Royal British Legion Pop-in session between 1pm and 4pm on the last Tuesday of every month. Ian Poole will be on hand to give information, advice and guidance for serving members of the Armed Forces, Reservists and veterans and their families.

Brid Beat singing group: Do you like singing classic pop songs while raising money for charities? Brid Beat charity singers meet at the Conservative Club, Tennyson Avenue, at 7.30pm. Please phone June 07871 505166 or Mike 07544 275354.

Bridlington Writers Group: The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Jamroz Centre, North Street at 7.30pm. Activities include weekly writing workshops and visiting speakers. For further details contact Sonia on 01262 678723.

Collette Tyler School of Dance, Springfield Ave: Senior Aerobics, a 1hr class including floor work at 10am (£4). Tel 01262 672253.

The Yoga Studio, Planetwise 12b Prospect Street: Hatha Yoga 1.30pm, Relaxation 6pm. Contact Mary Elliott 07963 142634.

Harbourside Church Youth Group: Every Tuesday between 6.30pm and 8pm. Taking on aged 7 and above. Free of charge.

Harpham

Village Hall: Wolds Academy Dance Class. Contact Louise on 07940 716435. Day time space is also available by calling 07771 798222.

Beeford

Beeford Chapel: Cream scones served every second Tuesday of each month, 2pm to 4pm. For more details call 01262 488865.

Flamborough

Tuesday Group: Meets every Tuesday afternoon between 2pm to 4pm in the upstairs room of the Victoria Club in Flamborough for outings, meals out, weekly bingo making new friends. Club Membership £5 p/a. Please contact Elaine on 01262 850174.

Village Hall: Kettletone fitness 6.30 to 7.30pm. Contact Michelle on 07908 600969.

Village Hall: Slimming World Group - New for 2016. Every Tuesday 7.30pm.

WEDNESDAYS

Bridlington

St John Burlington Church: Rainbow Guides meet between 6.30pm and 7.30pm during term time. For details contact Janet 01262 605490.

The Yoga Studio, Planetwise 12b Prospect Street: Mindfulness 9.30am, Hatha Yoga 10.45am, Iyengar Yoga 2pm, Hatha Yoga 6pm, Hatha Yoga 7.30pm. Contact Mary Elliott 07963 142634.

Christ Church: Breakfast club in the Church hall (entrance via the pre-school). Runs from 8.45am Mon-Fri (term time) for parents to come together for relaxing time together over a cuppa and toast. Contact the Community Hub 29 Prospect Street - 01262 673268 or 01262 404100 for more details.

Christ Church: Mums & Tots in the Church hall. Commences 1.30pm to 3pm (term time) in the church hall Lots of toys, games, soft play, dedicated baby corner and refreshments. A warm welcome awaits. Contact the Community Hub 29 Prospect Street - 01262 673268 or 01262 404100 for more details.

Bridlington Central Library: Age UK event between 10am and 12.30pm giving out free advice to older people.

Burton Fleming

Village Hall: Burton Fleming Bowls Club between 2pm and 4pm to March 2017. New members, experienced or novice, welcome. Contact Peter Taylor on 01262 470524 for more details.

Harpham

Village Hall: Wolds Academy Dance Class: Contact Louise on 07940 716435. Day time space is also available by calling 07771 798222.

Flamborough

Karate: Flamborough Village Hall, 6.30pm-7.30pm. Cost to join in is £3.

Driffield

Driffield Sports Centre: Badminton club, 8.30pm to 10.30pm. All standards welcome. Contact Toni 01377 538168 for more information.