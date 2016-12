Cockney rockers Chas and Dave will be swapping the East End for East Yorkshire.

They will be playing at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, April 30, as part of a UK tour.

The Full Story Live presents the history of Chas and Dave in one show, and will see them perform their most famous hits, including Gertcha, Rabbit and Sideboard Song.

Tickets are priced £29.50 and are available now from www.bridspa.com.