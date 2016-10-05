Charity worker charged with big con on Edith, aged 102

A Bridlington carer has been accused of defrauding a 102-year-old woman out of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Julie Sayles, 58, appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court today (October 5) charged with five counts of fraud by abuse of position.

She is alleged to have defrauded Edith Negus out of £7,688 in February 2014, £150,000 in March 2014, £90,000 in June 2014 and £40,000 in July 2014.

Sayles, a former charity worker for Friends of the Elderly in Bridlington, is also accused of making a gain for herself through fraudulent execution of a will.

Two further charges allege she also sought to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property through the purchase of a property in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, in April 2014 and at 87 Prospect Mount Road, Scarborough, in September 2014.

The charges were read to her at Beverley Magistrates’ Court where she made no plea at this stage, but district judge Fred Rutherford recorded a not guilty plea.

Judge Rutherford said: “These matters are far too serious for this court.”

Sayles will appear at Hull Crown Court on November 2.