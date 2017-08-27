Charity banks £550 thanks to TSB staff

TSB’s customers and partners in Bridlington have raised £550 for their local charity partner, Yorkshire Coast Families, since the partnership began last September.

During the partnership, the Bridlington branch has organised numerous fundraising events such as cake sales, raffles and book sales.

The money raised has helped support families with children with disabilities and additional needs.

With TSB’s new charity partnerships due to begin from September 2017, staff in Bridlington have thanked Yorkshire Coast Families for the fantastic work it does within its local community and their support as its local charity partner.

Sandra Humble, manager at TSB Bridlington, said: “Our local charity partnership programme is all about working to help support the local causes that are the lifeblood of many communities across Britain.

“It’s been fantastic to work with Yorkshire Coast Families, which is close to our hearts here in Bridlington, and everyone working here has found our partnership really rewarding.

“As our partnership with Yorkshire Coast Families comes to an end, I’d like to wish them the very best for the future, and I look forward to announcing our new Local Charity Partner in September.

“TSB was built to help hard-working local people and the communities they live in to thrive.

“To do this, the bank works in partnership with customers and those in the local community.”

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Coast Families said: “It’s been great to work in partnership with TSB.

“The staff’s support has had a really positive impact on our charity and the work we do in this area.

“The £550 we’ve raised together is being used to help local families with children who have disabilities and additional needs to have fun family days out.”

