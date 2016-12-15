Charity aims to help struggling new mothers

A brand new charity has been launched in the East Riding area.

Bundles of Joy was created by Claire Raper and Zoe Richardson to provide much-needed baby equipment and clothes for families who need it most in this area.

Zoe and Claire are both qualified birth and antenatal educators. Claire is a qualified Doula and Zoe is a qualified breast feeding peer supporter.

The charity puts together vital items needed when a mother first gives birth and creates a package for mothers who are struggling to buy key baby products.

The charity is now asking for any donations of clothes, toiletries, nappies, toys, Moses baskets, bouncy chairs and all things baby.

Zoe said: “We have been overwhelmed with support, donations and interest in our charity. The generosity of the public has been fantastic, so that is why we have decided to reach out to other members of our community. We want to make a difference.”

Claire and Zoe can be contacted through their Facebook page or via email claire@yourbirthingbuddy.co.uk